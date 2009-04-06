Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 100 Proof Drinking Songs

100 Proof Drinking Songs

Oscar Brand

Arabesque Recordings  • Разная  • 2009

1

Let's Have a Party

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:01

2

Play it on the Big Bass Drum

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:32

3

The Infantry Old King Cole

Oscar Brandthe Souses

4:17

4

Stand to Your Glasses

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:59

5

It's the Good Old Mountain Dew

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:26

6

My Little Brown Jug

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:11

7

Vive la Compagnie

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:04

8

Whiskey Is the Life of Man

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:45

9

And the Erie was Rising

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:31

10

The Bootlegger's Ride

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:55

11

It's Beer, Beer, Beer

Oscar Brandthe Souses

3:44

12

I'm a Rambling Wretch of Poverty

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:27

13

There Was a Little Man

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:43

14

Glorious, Glorious

Oscar Brandthe Souses

1:49

15

It's Whiskey, Rye Whiskey

Oscar Brandthe Souses

2:32

