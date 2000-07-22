Inverse, Reverse, Perverse

Слушатели
Apocalypse Hoboken
1
Considerate Suicide
2
Pop Goes The World
3
Lugubrious Smiles Often End In Bouts Of Laughter
4
Pop Sensibilities
5
Girl
6
Great Escape
7
Microscope
8
Personal Best
9
Teen Anger
10
Hopeless And Fucked
11
Drunk Helen
12
Sixteen
13
Deeper Than Inside
14
In The Corner
15
How She Gave Us Something Back
16
Box Of Pills
17
Speaking In A Menthol Way
18
Good Luck To You
19
Quick Joey Small
20
Ira Feldner's American Ripoff
21
Recipe For Oblivion
22
Excel
23
Bricks
Microstars
House Of The Rising Son Of A Bitch
Easy Instructions For Complex Machinery