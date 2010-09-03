Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Enchanted: A New Generation of Yiddishsong

Enchanted: A New Generation of Yiddishsong

Adrienne Cooper

Golden Horn Records  • Разная  • 2010

1

Peace in the Streets

Adrienne Cooper

5:39

2

In the Darkness

Adrienne Cooper

4:44

3

Bear from the Forest

Adrienne Cooper

2:50

4

My Unrest

Adrienne Cooper

4:28

5

Borsht

Adrienne Cooper

2:01

6

Gefilte Fish

Adrienne Cooper

3:36

7

The Ballad of How the Jews Got to Europe

Adrienne Cooper

3:07

8

The Helper

Adrienne Cooper

4:05

9

A Song Book

Adrienne Cooper

4:56

10

Cups of Wine

Adrienne Cooper

4:14

11

Glückel's Ballad of Mother Love

Adrienne Cooper

3:33

12

Autumn Song

Adrienne Cooper

4:25

13

A Good Week

Adrienne Cooper

3:30

