Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Romantic Poets

The Romantic Poets

Various Artists

Saland Publishing  • Другая  • 2010

1

Upon Westminster Bridge by William Wordsworth

Christopher Hassall

1:08

2

The Lime-Tree Bower My Prison by Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Ralph Richardson

5:39

3

Don Juan (Canto I) by Lord Byron

Tyrone Power

30:18

4

Ode To The West Wind by Percy Shelley

Margaretta Scott

4:02

5

Songs of Innocence by William Blake

Ralph Richardson

15:38

6

There Was A Sound of Revelry By Night from 'Childe Harold's Pilgrimage' by Lord Byron

Tyrone Power

4:28

7

Ode To Autumn by John Keats

Robert Donat

2:02

8

Songs of Experience by William Blake

Ralph Richardson

16:52

9

Daffodils by William Wordsworth

Christopher Hassall

1:14

10

Stanzas by Mary Shelley

David Moore

0:41

11

Music When Soft Voices by Percy Shelley

Margaretta Scott

0:30

12

Auguries of Innocence by William Blake

Ralph Richardson

6:36

13

Tintern Abbey by William Wordsworth

Cedric Hardwicke

9:36

14

The Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Ralph Richardson

31:56

15

The Eve of St. Agnes by John Keats

Ralph Richardson

25:52

16

To A Skylark by Percy Shelley

Margaretta Scott

4:20

17

Ode To Melancholy by John Keats

Robert Donat

1:57

18

Bright Star by John Keats

Robert Donat

1:03

19

Ode to a Nightingale by John Keats

Robert Donat

5:17

20

Lines Written in Early Spring by William Wordsworth

Christopher Hassall

1:19

21

When I Have Fears by John Keats

Robert Donat

1:02

22

La Belle Dame Sans Merci by John Keats

Robert Donat

2:25

1

Upon Westminster Bridge by William Wordsworth

Christopher Hassall

1:08

2

The Lime-Tree Bower My Prison by Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Ralph Richardson

5:39

3

Don Juan (Canto I) by Lord Byron

Tyrone Power

30:18

4

Ode To The West Wind by Percy Shelley

Margaretta Scott

4:02

5

Songs of Innocence by William Blake

Ralph Richardson

15:38

6

There Was A Sound of Revelry By Night from 'Childe Harold's Pilgrimage' by Lord Byron

Tyrone Power

4:28

7

Ode To Autumn by John Keats

Robert Donat

2:02

8

Songs of Experience by William Blake

Ralph Richardson

16:52

9

Daffodils by William Wordsworth

Christopher Hassall

1:14

10

Stanzas by Mary Shelley

David Moore

0:41

11

Music When Soft Voices by Percy Shelley

Margaretta Scott

0:30

12

Auguries of Innocence by William Blake

Ralph Richardson

6:36

13

Tintern Abbey by William Wordsworth

Cedric Hardwicke

9:36

14

The Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Ralph Richardson

31:56

15

The Eve of St. Agnes by John Keats

Ralph Richardson

25:52

16

To A Skylark by Percy Shelley

Margaretta Scott

4:20

17

Ode To Melancholy by John Keats

Robert Donat

1:57

18

Bright Star by John Keats

Robert Donat

1:03

19

Ode to a Nightingale by John Keats

Robert Donat

5:17

20

Lines Written in Early Spring by William Wordsworth

Christopher Hassall

1:19

21

When I Have Fears by John Keats

Robert Donat

1:02

22

La Belle Dame Sans Merci by John Keats

Robert Donat

2:25