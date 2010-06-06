The Romantic Poets

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Upon Westminster Bridge by William Wordsworth
Christopher Hassall
2
The Lime-Tree Bower My Prison by Samuel Taylor Coleridge
Ralph Richardson
3
Don Juan (Canto I) by Lord Byron
Tyrone Power
4
Ode To The West Wind by Percy Shelley
Margaretta Scott
5
Songs of Innocence by William Blake
6
There Was A Sound of Revelry By Night from 'Childe Harold's Pilgrimage' by Lord Byron
7
Ode To Autumn by John Keats
Robert Donat
8
Songs of Experience by William Blake
9
Daffodils by William Wordsworth
10
Stanzas by Mary Shelley
David Moore
11
Music When Soft Voices by Percy Shelley
12
Auguries of Innocence by William Blake
13
Tintern Abbey by William Wordsworth
Cedric Hardwicke
14
The Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge
15
The Eve of St. Agnes by John Keats
16
To A Skylark by Percy Shelley
17
Ode To Melancholy by John Keats
18
Bright Star by John Keats
19
Ode to a Nightingale by John Keats
20
Lines Written in Early Spring by William Wordsworth
21
When I Have Fears by John Keats
22
La Belle Dame Sans Merci by John Keats