Альбом
Постер альбома 60s Acoustic

60s Acoustic

Various Artists

In The Mood  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

Stand by Me

Karizma Duo

2:40

2

California Dreamin'

Dean Dyson

2:11

3

A Change Is Gonna Come

Daniel Landa

4:38

4

I Saw Her Standing There

Karizma Duo

1:57

5

Nights in White Satin

Zara James

3:53

6

Can't Buy Me Love

Karizma Duo

2:09

7

Hit the Road Jack

Daniel Landa

3:27

8

My Girl

Karizma Duo

3:07

9

My Cherie Amour

Richard Linares

2:33

10

Don't Worry Baby

Daniel Landa

3:00

11

Brown Eyed Girl

Karizma Duo

3:33

12

My Eyes Adored You

Luchia

3:51

