Ivor Novello - A Celebration

Various Artists
1
My Dearest Dear
Ivor NovelloJulie BryanIvor Emmanuelthe Williams Singers
2
I Can Give You the Starlight
Vanessa Lee
3
Shine Through My Dreams
Bruce Trent
4
Waltz of My Heart
5
Love Is My Reason
Bruce TrentVanessa Lee
6
Glamorous Night
7
Rose of England
8
Fly Home Little Heart
9
We'll Gather Lilacs
Vanessa LeeBruce Trent
10
Music in May
the Williams Singers
11
My Life Belongs To You
12
Fold Your Wings
Julie BryanIvor Emmanuel
13
Some Day My Heart Will Awake
Memories
