Альбом
Постер альбома Ivor Novello - A Celebration

Ivor Novello - A Celebration

Various Artists

Past Classics  • Классическая музыка  • 2009

1

My Dearest Dear

Ivor NovelloJulie BryanIvor Emmanuelthe Williams Singers

2:14

2

I Can Give You the Starlight

Vanessa Lee

3:18

3

Shine Through My Dreams

Bruce Trent

3:16

4

Waltz of My Heart

Vanessa Lee

3:12

5

Love Is My Reason

Bruce TrentVanessa Lee

3:42

6

Glamorous Night

Vanessa Lee

4:02

7

Rose of England

Bruce Trent

2:33

8

Fly Home Little Heart

Vanessa Lee

3:36

9

We'll Gather Lilacs

Vanessa LeeBruce Trent

3:03

10

Music in May

the Williams Singers

2:57

11

My Life Belongs To You

Bruce Trent

3:22

12

Fold Your Wings

Julie BryanIvor Emmanuel

2:20

13

Some Day My Heart Will Awake

Vanessa Lee

2:57

