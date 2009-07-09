Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Irish Songs

Classic Irish Songs

Various Artists

Past Classics  • Разная  • 2009

1

Danny Boy

Margaret Sheridan

3:53

2

That's How I Spell I-R-E-L-A-N-D

Cavan O'Connor

2:48

3

The Rose of Tralee

John McCormack

3:21

4

The Spinning Wheel

Della Murphy

3:03

5

The Garden Where the Praties Grow

Harry Plunket Greene

2:48

6

The Mountains O'Mourne

Jack Daly

3:05

7

A Little Bit of Heaven

John McCormack

3:16

8

She Moved Thro' the Fair

Sydney MacEwan

3:10

9

Oft the Stilly Night

Maggie Teyte

3:09

10

When They Sing "The Wearin' O' the Green" in Syncopated Blues

Morton Downey

2:07

11

Mother Machree

Joseph White

3:25

12

The Kerry Dance

Peter Dawson

3:56

13

The Dawning of the Day

Sydney MacEwan

2:33

14

Macushla

Richard Crooks

2:47

15

Off To Philadelphia

James McCafferty

2:58

