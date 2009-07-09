Classic Irish Songs

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Danny Boy
Margaret Sheridan
2
That's How I Spell I-R-E-L-A-N-D
Cavan O'Connor
3
The Rose of Tralee
John McCormack
4
The Spinning Wheel
Della Murphy
5
The Garden Where the Praties Grow
Harry Plunket Greene
6
The Mountains O'Mourne
Jack Daly
7
A Little Bit of Heaven
8
She Moved Thro' the Fair
Sydney MacEwan
9
Oft the Stilly Night
Maggie Teyte
10
When They Sing "The Wearin' O' the Green" in Syncopated Blues
Morton Downey
11
Mother Machree
Joseph White
12
The Kerry Dance
Peter Dawson
13
The Dawning of the Day
14
Macushla
Richard Crooks
15
Off To Philadelphia
James McCafferty
