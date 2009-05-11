Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Essential June Christy Collection

The Essential June Christy Collection

June Christy

Past Classics Jazz  • Классическая музыка  • 2009

1

Let There Be Love

June Christy

1:53

2

Get Happy

June Christy

2:43

3

Why Do You Have to Go Home

June Christy

3:13

4

I'll Remember April

June Christy

3:13

5

It's Always You

June Christy

2:50

6

Great Scot

June Christy

1:47

7

I Want to Be Happy

June Christy

1:20

8

You Took Advantage of Me

June Christy

2:27

9

My Heart Belongs to Only You

June Christy

2:57

10

Bei Mir Bist Du Schon

June Christy

2:45

11

Look Out Up There

June Christy

2:31

12

Irresistible You

June Christy

2:37

13

Whee Baby

June Christy

2:58

14

Kicks

June Christy

2:08

15

Beware My Heart

June Christy

3:10

16

I Never Wanna Look Into Those Eyes Again

June Christy

2:50

17

Until the Real Thing Comes Along

June Christy

2:42

1

Let There Be Love

June Christy

1:53

2

Get Happy

June Christy

2:43

3

Why Do You Have to Go Home

June Christy

3:13

4

I'll Remember April

June Christy

3:13

5

It's Always You

June Christy

2:50

6

Great Scot

June Christy

1:47

7

I Want to Be Happy

June Christy

1:20

8

You Took Advantage of Me

June Christy

2:27

9

My Heart Belongs to Only You

June Christy

2:57

10

Bei Mir Bist Du Schon

June Christy

2:45

11

Look Out Up There

June Christy

2:31

12

Irresistible You

June Christy

2:37

13

Whee Baby

June Christy

2:58

14

Kicks

June Christy

2:08

15

Beware My Heart

June Christy

3:10

16

I Never Wanna Look Into Those Eyes Again

June Christy

2:50

17

Until the Real Thing Comes Along

June Christy

2:42

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Classic Collection, 1947

The Classic Collection, 1947

Постер альбома Jazz Legends

Jazz Legends

Постер альбома Ballads For Night People

Ballads For Night People

Постер альбома Something Cool

Something Cool

Постер альбома Gone For The Day

Gone For The Day

Постер альбома Misty Miss Christy

Misty Miss Christy