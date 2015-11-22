Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Pop Songs Covers

Pop Songs Covers

Various Artists

Lark Recordings  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

Rude

Karizma Trio

3:04

2

Diamonds

Josh Franklin

4:00

3

Come into My World

Luchia

3:25

4

Read My Mind / Ignition

Max Tanner

4:18

5

Get Lucky

Karizma Trio

2:20

6

We Are Young

Chilled Aqua

4:47

7

Fourfiveseconds

Talisha Karrer

3:24

8

Take Me to Church

Daniel Landa

4:40

9

Hold Back the River

Alice Lamb

3:56

10

I Will Be

Luchia

4:08

11

We Found Love / Show Me Love

Karizma Duo

4:04

12

Burn

Chilled Aqua

5:47

13

I Kissed a Girl

Karizma Duo

3:40

14

Gravity

Alice Lamb

4:41

1

Rude

Karizma Trio

3:04

2

Diamonds

Josh Franklin

4:00

3

Come into My World

Luchia

3:25

4

Read My Mind / Ignition

Max Tanner

4:18

5

Get Lucky

Karizma Trio

2:20

6

We Are Young

Chilled Aqua

4:47

7

Fourfiveseconds

Talisha Karrer

3:24

8

Take Me to Church

Daniel Landa

4:40

9

Hold Back the River

Alice Lamb

3:56

10

I Will Be

Luchia

4:08

11

We Found Love / Show Me Love

Karizma Duo

4:04

12

Burn

Chilled Aqua

5:47

13

I Kissed a Girl

Karizma Duo

3:40

14

Gravity

Alice Lamb

4:41

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома After Hours

After Hours

Постер альбома Crowded House

Crowded House

Постер альбома Take Twelve

Take Twelve

Постер альбома The Transitory Poems

The Transitory Poems

Постер альбома The Sheffield Drum & Track Record

The Sheffield Drum & Track Record

Постер альбома Phil's Mood (Woods plays Pieranunzi)

Phil's Mood (Woods plays Pieranunzi)