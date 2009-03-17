Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Very Best of the Four Lads

The Very Best of the Four Lads

The Four Lads

Past Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

Istanbul (Not Constantinople)

The Four Lads

2:22

2

Gilly Gilly Ossenfeffer Katzenellen Bogen By The Sea

The Four Lads

3:15

3

Standing On The Corner

The Four Lads

2:50

4

Moments To Remember

The Four Lads

3:16

5

There's Only One Of You

The Four Lads

2:55

6

No, Not Much!

The Four Lads

3:18

7

The Mocking Bird

The Four Lads

2:20

8

Down By The River Side

 🅴

The Four Lads

2:33

9

Who Needs You

The Four Lads

2:57

10

The Bus Stop Song

The Four Lads

2:11

11

Put A Light In The Window

The Four Lads

2:23

12

Enchanted Island

The Four Lads

3:00

