Альбом
Постер альбома Septet 2003 Live

Septet 2003 Live

Seigen Ono

Saidera Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Malu (Live)

Seigen Ono

11:09

2

Bar del Mattatoio (Live)

Seigen Ono

5:22

3

Some Great Adventure (Live)

Seigen Ono

8:35

4

Fish Ladder (Live)

Seigen Ono

3:40

5

The Green Chinese Table (Live)

Seigen Ono

9:11

6

Enishie (Live)

Seigen Ono

5:03

7

Maria Ten (Live)

Seigen Ono

6:22

8

She is she (Live)

Seigen Ono

9:11

9

Julia Two (Live)

Seigen Ono

5:40

10

Covenant of the Rainbow (Live)

Seigen Ono

5:49

