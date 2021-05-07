Слушатели
David Shaw
1
Promised Land
2
Shaken
3
Got Me Feeling Good
4
Heavy Soul
5
Shivers
6
Something to This Feeling
7
I'll Be Your Man
8
So Far Gone
9
I Can Hear You (Calling on Me)
10
Bad Side of You
11
Disrepair
12
The Place
Alabama
Blue Christmas
Be Somebody (Who Loves) [feat. David Shaw] (Radio Edit)
london (with Cam)
Misty Mountains (From the Movie "The Hobbit")
Let Me Tell You About the Blues: Chicago
Forever Country
No Problems Las Vegas
Thugline Boss (Clean)