Альбом
Постер альбома David Shaw

David Shaw

David Shaw

Yokoko Records/C3 Records  • Рок  • 2021

1

Promised Land

David Shaw

3:40

2

Shaken

David Shaw

3:55

3

Got Me Feeling Good

David Shaw

4:12

4

Heavy Soul

David Shaw

3:02

5

Shivers

David Shaw

3:28

6

Something to This Feeling

David Shaw

3:19

7

I'll Be Your Man

David Shaw

3:32

8

So Far Gone

David Shaw

5:14

9

I Can Hear You (Calling on Me)

David Shaw

4:42

10

Bad Side of You

David Shaw

3:16

11

Disrepair

David Shaw

3:59

12

The Place

David Shaw

2:18

