Альбом
Постер альбома Music for Restaurants - Bossa Nova Guitar

Music for Restaurants - Bossa Nova Guitar

Background Instrumental Jazz

Wu Distributiors  • Latin, Джаз  • 2021

1

Awesome Music for Coffee Bars

Background Instrumental Jazz

1:56

2

Breathtaking Backdrops for Summer Travels

Background Instrumental Jazz

2:09

3

Background for Bars

Background Instrumental Jazz

2:08

4

Bossa Quintet Soundtrack for Coffee Bars

Background Instrumental Jazz

2:08

5

Cultivated Outdoor Dining

Background Instrumental Jazz

2:02

6

Mind-blowing Cocktail Bars

Background Instrumental Jazz

2:02

7

Exquisite Moods for Bars

Background Instrumental Jazz

1:57

8

Sensational Saxophone Bossa Nova - Vibe for Cocktail Bars

Background Instrumental Jazz

2:01

9

Stylish Ambience for Bars

Background Instrumental Jazz

1:59

10

Atmospheric Ambiance for Restaurants

Background Instrumental Jazz

2:14

