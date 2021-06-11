Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Get Your Point Over!

Get Your Point Over!

Various Artists

Tuff City Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2021

1

First Taste of Hurt

Willie Tee

2:47

2

Get Your Point Over

Sebastian Williams

2:03

3

Please Heart Don't Break

T.S.U. Toronados

2:33

4

Ho Happy Day

Flame N KingThe Bold Ones

2:59

5

You've Blown My Mind

The Versatile Gents

2:32

6

I'm Taking Over Your Love

Norma Jean

3:09

7

Do You Really Love Me?

Masters of Soul

2:50

8

Today's Man

Mark Putney

2:39

9

Don't Send Me No Doctor

Chuck Simmons

3:46

10

Sweet Thing

Willie Tee

3:26

11

Running Back To You

Las Vegas Connection

3:59

12

A Thousand Wonders

T.S.U. Toronadoes

2:27

13

Plaid Stamps

The Monticellos

2:55

14

Walking in the Park

Hermon HitsonEruption

4:03

15

Sunday Afternoon

Dennis LeeNotables

3:07

16

Crazy

Carl MarshallThe S.D's

5:34

17

Make The Most Of It

Starfire

4:59

18

Many Moods Of A Man

CynthiaThe Imaginary Three

3:21

19

Throwdown

Gene Anderson

8:24

20

This Old Shack

Frankie Freeman

3:00

1

First Taste of Hurt

Willie Tee

2:47

2

Get Your Point Over

Sebastian Williams

2:03

3

Please Heart Don't Break

T.S.U. Toronados

2:33

4

Ho Happy Day

Flame N KingThe Bold Ones

2:59

5

You've Blown My Mind

The Versatile Gents

2:32

6

I'm Taking Over Your Love

Norma Jean

3:09

7

Do You Really Love Me?

Masters of Soul

2:50

8

Today's Man

Mark Putney

2:39

9

Don't Send Me No Doctor

Chuck Simmons

3:46

10

Sweet Thing

Willie Tee

3:26

11

Running Back To You

Las Vegas Connection

3:59

12

A Thousand Wonders

T.S.U. Toronadoes

2:27

13

Plaid Stamps

The Monticellos

2:55

14

Walking in the Park

Hermon HitsonEruption

4:03

15

Sunday Afternoon

Dennis LeeNotables

3:07

16

Crazy

Carl MarshallThe S.D's

5:34

17

Make The Most Of It

Starfire

4:59

18

Many Moods Of A Man

CynthiaThe Imaginary Three

3:21

19

Throwdown

Gene Anderson

8:24

20

This Old Shack

Frankie Freeman

3:00

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Worms

Worms

Постер альбома Вуншпунш

Вуншпунш

Постер альбома Blessed by Thorn

Blessed by Thorn

Постер альбома Juste Comme Ca ( Best Of 2 CD)

Juste Comme Ca ( Best Of 2 CD)

Sheila
2006
Постер альбома Пароль Боль

Пароль Боль

Постер альбома Летний вечер

Летний вечер