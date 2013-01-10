Questions Remain

Слушатели
Picture Puncture
1
TENSE: Past Sins
2
QUERY: Apostate Therapy
3
SUSP: We Span Time and Space
4
SUSP: Persistent Riddle
5
SUSP: The Conflict Within Myself
6
SUSP: Persuading The Mist
7
TENSE: Eyes Shift To Danger
8
TENSE: Club Concussion
9
SUSP: Dystopian Hope
10
SUSP: The Sudden Onslaught of Ideas
11
TENSE: Where's My Backup
12
SUSP: Internet Troll Disturbance
13
SUSP: Marketplace Hallucination
14
QUERY: Lurking In Shadows
15
SUSP: Myth Of The White Tiger
16
SUSP: Waiting At Windows
17
TENSE: Pain Appears Imminent
18
QUERY: From Beneath
19
SUSP: Disarmed Culmination
Forged In The Fires Of War
Cinematic Piano
Otherworld Environs