Gotham Rap 2

Слушатели
Steve Skinner, Emanuel Kallins
1
Keep Going
Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner
2
Throw Your Hands In The Air
3
Get That Money
4
The Takeover Killers
5
Put The Money In The Bag
6
No More Fight
7
Mr. Man's Mathmatics
8
Her Mom Gave It To Her
9
Return To Sender
10
Goodnight
11
Right The Beat Like A Bike
Christopher Michael SkinnerEmanuel Kallins
12
The Early Bird
13
The Power
14
I'm Here To Do This
Dramedy Stories
Fashion Models
Conspiracy Theory
Everlasting Underscores
Extreme Power Beats
Cardio Burst (As Heard In Promising Young Woman)
