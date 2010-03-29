Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Gotham Rap 2

Gotham Rap 2

Steve Skinner, Emanuel Kallins

FirstCom Music  • Хип-хоп  • 2010

1

Keep Going

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:32

2

Throw Your Hands In The Air

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:24

3

Get That Money

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:24

4

The Takeover Killers

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:30

5

Put The Money In The Bag

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:14

6

No More Fight

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:25

7

Mr. Man's Mathmatics

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:31

8

Her Mom Gave It To Her

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:42

9

Return To Sender

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:39

10

Goodnight

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:24

11

Right The Beat Like A Bike

Christopher Michael SkinnerEmanuel Kallins

2:24

12

The Early Bird

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:11

13

The Power

Christopher Michael SkinnerEmanuel Kallins

2:33

14

I'm Here To Do This

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:15

