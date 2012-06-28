Otherworld Environs

Слушатели
Picture Puncture
SCAPE: Terminus Probability
ATMOS: Setting Up A Takedown
DRONE: Desolate Outback Sunstroke
SCAPE: The Deafening Silence Of Androids
ATMOS: Leaving New York
ATMOS: Reunion Of Old Souls
ATMOS: The Anguish Of Angels
SCAPE: Life's Little Mysteries
ATMOS: In This Simple Existence
DRONE: Stardate 2032
ATMOS: Insecterroid
DRONE: Organfuzz
DRONE: Demonic Kilt Mourn
DRONE: Inside The Temple
DRONE: Deep Under Ice
SCAPE: Beautiful In Black
ATMOS: Throb Militant
SCAPE: Slow Second To None
Forged In The Fires Of War
Cinematic Piano
Questions Remain