Альбом
Постер альбома Otherworld Environs

Otherworld Environs

Picture Puncture

Picture Puncture  • Электроника  • 2012

1

SCAPE: Terminus Probability

Picture Puncture

1:09

2

ATMOS: Setting Up A Takedown

Picture Puncture

1:01

3

DRONE: Desolate Outback Sunstroke

Picture Puncture

1:03

4

SCAPE: The Deafening Silence Of Androids

Picture Puncture

2:22

5

ATMOS: Leaving New York

Picture Puncture

1:02

6

ATMOS: Reunion Of Old Souls

Picture Puncture

1:53

7

ATMOS: The Anguish Of Angels

Picture Puncture

1:10

8

SCAPE: Life's Little Mysteries

Picture Puncture

1:29

9

ATMOS: In This Simple Existence

Picture Puncture

1:39

10

DRONE: Stardate 2032

Picture Puncture

1:43

11

ATMOS: Insecterroid

Picture Puncture

2:14

12

DRONE: Organfuzz

Picture Puncture

1:26

13

DRONE: Demonic Kilt Mourn

Picture Puncture

2:17

14

DRONE: Inside The Temple

Picture Puncture

1:18

15

DRONE: Deep Under Ice

Picture Puncture

1:52

16

SCAPE: Beautiful In Black

Picture Puncture

2:07

17

ATMOS: Throb Militant

Picture Puncture

1:07

18

SCAPE: Slow Second To None

Picture Puncture

3:22

