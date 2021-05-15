Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Alexandra the Great (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Alexandra the Great (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Dave Calkins

Ancova International  • Cаундтреки  • 2021

1

Alexandra's Dance

Dave Calkins

2:16

2

Alexandra's Dance Part 2

Dave Calkins

2:37

3

The Window Song

Dave Calkins

4:00

4

Nightmare Part 1

Dave Calkins

4:15

5

Nightmare Part 2

Dave Calkins

2:18

6

Seeking Refuge: Alexandra's Theme 1

Dave Calkins

1:47

7

Seeking Refuge: Alexandra's Theme 2

Dave Calkins

1:45

8

Fortress Mind

Dave Calkins

2:34

9

Bach Toccata and Fugue in D Minor Variation: Amelia's First Theme

Dave Calkins

4:19

10

My Friends: Friendship Theme

Dave Calkins

5:00

11

Rattlesnake Blues: Abigail's Theme

Dave Calkins

4:36

12

Sicilian Message

Dave Calkins

2:09

13

Over the Meadow and Through the Woods

Dave Calkins

2:48

14

The Darkness: Amelia's Second Theme

Dave Calkins

2:31

15

My Reason to Be: Puppet Love Song 1

Dave Calkins

4:58

16

My Reason to Be: Puppet Love Song 2

Dave Calkins

5:19

17

Alexandra's Revenge

Dave Calkins

4:50

18

The Final Conflict

Dave Calkins

4:01

