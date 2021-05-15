Alexandra the Great (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Слушатели
Dave Calkins
1
Alexandra's Dance
2
Alexandra's Dance Part 2
3
The Window Song
4
Nightmare Part 1
5
Nightmare Part 2
6
Seeking Refuge: Alexandra's Theme 1
7
Seeking Refuge: Alexandra's Theme 2
8
Fortress Mind
9
Bach Toccata and Fugue in D Minor Variation: Amelia's First Theme
10
My Friends: Friendship Theme
11
Rattlesnake Blues: Abigail's Theme
12
Sicilian Message
13
Over the Meadow and Through the Woods
14
The Darkness: Amelia's Second Theme
15
My Reason to Be: Puppet Love Song 1
16
My Reason to Be: Puppet Love Song 2
17
Alexandra's Revenge
18
The Final Conflict
Homage
Ancient Shadows
Classical Steel
All Through the Night