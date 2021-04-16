Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Full Heart (Retouched Edition with Bonus Tracks)

Full Heart (Retouched Edition with Bonus Tracks)

Brian Desveaux

Cap Lemoine Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Wish You Were Well

Brian Desveaux

3:48

2

Full Heart

Brian Desveaux

3:42

3

The Loop

Brian Desveaux

3:57

4

Dad's Guitar

Brian Desveaux

3:29

5

Love Will Never

Brian Desveaux

3:24

6

Time Takes It's Time

Brian Desveaux

3:10

7

City Don't Break My Heart

Brian Desveaux

3:36

8

I Got You, You Got Me

Brian Desveaux

3:55

9

Mother's Son

Brian Desveaux

5:38

10

My Beautiful Bride to Be and Me

Brian Desveaux

4:00

11

Hey Pop (Demo)

Brian Desveaux

3:40

12

Mother (Happy Birthday) [Demo]

Brian Desveaux

3:36

13

Love Will Never (Demo)

Brian Desveaux

3:21

14

Full Heart (Family Room, Ambassador Lane)

Brian Desveaux

4:00

15

Dad's Guitar (Family Room, Ambassador Lane)

Brian Desveaux

3:39

