Cyrille Aimée
1
Bye Bye Blackbird
2
You Turned the Tables on Me
3
La Javanaise
4
How Deep Is the Ocean
5
Luiza
6
Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise
7
Me Gustas Cuando Callas
8
I'll Be Seeing You
9
It Could Happen to You
10
Bye Bye Blackbird (Alternate Take)
Petite Fleur
Down
Move On: A Sondheim Adventure
Cyrille Aimée Live
The Surreal Band
The Very Thought of You
What'll I Do (feat. Mark Fitzgibbon, Ben Hanlon & Peter Hodges)
"Moon River"
Chet Baker Sings: It Could Happen To You [Original Jazz Classics Remasters]
This Bitter Earth
Flirting With Twilight
