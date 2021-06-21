Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома I'll Be Seeing You

I'll Be Seeing You

Cyrille Aimée

Daudel Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Bye Bye Blackbird

Cyrille Aimée

5:10

2

You Turned the Tables on Me

Cyrille Aimée

2:53

3

La Javanaise

Cyrille Aimée

5:13

4

How Deep Is the Ocean

Cyrille Aimée

6:10

5

Luiza

Cyrille Aimée

2:44

6

Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise

Cyrille Aimée

4:35

7

Me Gustas Cuando Callas

Cyrille Aimée

3:49

8

I'll Be Seeing You

Cyrille Aimée

3:19

9

It Could Happen to You

Cyrille Aimée

3:24

10

Bye Bye Blackbird (Alternate Take)

Cyrille Aimée

5:12

1

Bye Bye Blackbird

Cyrille Aimée

5:10

2

You Turned the Tables on Me

Cyrille Aimée

2:53

3

La Javanaise

Cyrille Aimée

5:13

4

How Deep Is the Ocean

Cyrille Aimée

6:10

5

Luiza

Cyrille Aimée

2:44

6

Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise

Cyrille Aimée

4:35

7

Me Gustas Cuando Callas

Cyrille Aimée

3:49

8

I'll Be Seeing You

Cyrille Aimée

3:19

9

It Could Happen to You

Cyrille Aimée

3:24

10

Bye Bye Blackbird (Alternate Take)

Cyrille Aimée

5:12

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Petite Fleur

Petite Fleur

Постер альбома Down

Down

Постер альбома Move On: A Sondheim Adventure

Move On: A Sondheim Adventure

Постер альбома Cyrille Aimée Live

Cyrille Aimée Live

Постер альбома The Surreal Band

The Surreal Band

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Very Thought of You

The Very Thought of You

Постер альбома What'll I Do (feat. Mark Fitzgibbon, Ben Hanlon & Peter Hodges)

What'll I Do (feat. Mark Fitzgibbon, Ben Hanlon & Peter Hodges)

Постер альбома "Moon River"

"Moon River"

Постер альбома Chet Baker Sings: It Could Happen To You [Original Jazz Classics Remasters]

Chet Baker Sings: It Could Happen To You [Original Jazz Classics Remasters]

Постер альбома This Bitter Earth

This Bitter Earth

Постер альбома Flirting With Twilight

Flirting With Twilight