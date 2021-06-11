Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Waves of Glory

Waves of Glory

Various Artists

GlobiFlix  • R&B и фанк  • 1997

1

Hear the Voice Of the Lord

Karl Trustler

4:10

2

I Have Called You by Name

Sanet Potgieter

3:48

3

Jesus, You're Wonderful

Hanré LassSydney RodgersBokkie TimmermanPierre Du ToitLizé Du ToitHatfield Choir

4:02

4

As We Came Into Your Presence

Gillian Barret

4:09

5

More of Your Presence/I Know It's Jesus in This Place (Medley)

Hatfield ChoirAlbert PsarosAmanda Luyt-Schenk

4:05

6

In Jesus Name

Tamlyn BellKenau ChanguionWerner LouwRoss ForsythMichelle KoekemoerDerek JohnsonBasil GroblerDavid Mclellan

3:27

7

Catch the Fire

Matthew MayHatfield Choir

4:21

8

Ever the Same

Jana Naudé

4:12

9

We Are Surrounded by a Cloud

John Roebert

4:54

10

Waves of Glory

David CheversAlbert PsarosJana Naudé

4:07

11

We Declare Your Glory

Sharon FarleyPeter Van Der WattHatfield Choir

4:33

12

Holy Spirit, Holy Spirit, You Are Welcome

Christa DeyzelKobus SaaymanHatfield Choir

4:12

