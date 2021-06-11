Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Hear the Voice Of the Lord
Karl Trustler
2
I Have Called You by Name
Sanet Potgieter
3
Jesus, You're Wonderful
Hanré LassSydney RodgersBokkie TimmermanPierre Du ToitLizé Du ToitHatfield Choir
4
As We Came Into Your Presence
Gillian Barret
5
More of Your Presence/I Know It's Jesus in This Place (Medley)
Hatfield ChoirAlbert PsarosAmanda Luyt-Schenk
6
In Jesus Name
Tamlyn BellKenau ChanguionWerner LouwRoss ForsythMichelle KoekemoerDerek JohnsonBasil GroblerDavid Mclellan
7
Catch the Fire
Matthew MayHatfield Choir
8
Ever the Same
Jana Naudé
9
We Are Surrounded by a Cloud
John Roebert
10
Waves of Glory
David CheversAlbert PsarosJana Naudé
11
We Declare Your Glory
Sharon FarleyPeter Van Der WattHatfield Choir
12
Holy Spirit, Holy Spirit, You Are Welcome
Christa DeyzelKobus SaaymanHatfield Choir
