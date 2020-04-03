Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома Vinyl Collection Vol.2

Vinyl Collection Vol.2

Various Artists

Atomic Recordings.  • Хаус  • 2020

1

This Feeling (Main Mix)

Alfred AzzettoAndrea T Mendoza

5:07

2

Born 2 Love (Club Mix)

Bullett

6:23

3

Exogroove ( Make Your Choice ) (Joe T Vannelli Vocal Mix)

ExogrooveTony Bruno

7:54

4

Love Sex American Express (Cristian Marchi Main Perfect Vocal Mix)

Cristian MarchiDr Feelx

6:35

5

Release Your Mind Rmx (Mas Collective Influence Club Mix)

M.A.S. CollectiveJudy Peterson

8:20

6

Millionaire (Original Mix)

Gary CaosBtsound

6:25

7

Floor 54 (Extended Mix)

Kenny Bizzarro

6:38

8

Sleepin' Time is Over (Island Mix)

The Island Groove

6:02

9

I Don't Love You No More (Stefano Amalfi & Robbie Groove Mix)

DJ EAKOLello MascoloRobbie Groove

6:16

10

Acrobats ( Looking for Balance ) (T&f Vs Moltosugo Club Mix)

Moony

6:34

11

Coming over Me (Club Mix)

Felixfregonese

4:17

12

In My Life (Original Club Mix)

D- Other

6:11

13

Be What We Want (Extended Mix)

Vic PalminteriShauna Cardwell

5:16

14

Another Star (Roger’s Ultimate Anthem Mix)

Kathy Sledge

11:24

15

You (The Cube Guys Vokal Mix)

Robbie GrooveMattiasCeCe RogersMaster Freez

6:01

16

Da Da Dance (Pink Fluid Mix)

Robbie RiveraPink Fluid

6:06

17

My Soup (Tech & Bass Mix)

Plus 11

4:15

18

The Flute (Cristian Farigu Dj Club Mix)

Kris Project

5:27

19

Wanna Love You More (T&f Crushed Cassani Club Mix)

Natasha

5:54

20

Oralsax (Original Mix)

Tommy Vee

3:51

