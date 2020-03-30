Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома Vinyl Collection

Vinyl Collection

Various Artists

Atomic Recordings.  • Хаус  • 2020

1

Old Skool Beat (Tobi Neumann Vocal)

Strump Dump

7:20

2

Live to Tell (Roy Malone Ocean Mix)

Lucrezia

5:41

3

Calm in the Storm (Original Mix)

Ezikiel

15:21

4

The Star (Original Mix)

Max Esposito

4:28

5

Wanna Fly Away (Roy Malone Club Mix)

Christian Hornbostel

6:26

6

Back to Love (Luca Cassani Superfigo Remix)

Luxor

4:57

7

For Your Love (Nari & Milani T-rmx)

Moony

6:12

8

Housetrack (Paolo Mojo Remix)

Alex Neri

8:36

9

The Twins (Ultramind Mix)

Bank of House

3:52

10

Pink Im Kino (Original Mix)

Lorenzo panico

6:08

11

Contemplation (Plastic Bass Mix)

Donald Teixeira

3:26

12

Another Star (Joe T Vannelli Extra Dubby Mix)

Kathy Sledge

6:51

13

Long Time (Original Mix)

Max Dibart

3:37

14

Breathe the Lights (Original Mix)

Romano Alfieri

7:45

15

Voyage (Original Mix)

DB Boulevard

6:46

16

You (Mad Drivers In The Decompression Chamber Club Mic)

Double DeeDanny

8:52

17

Acid & House (Undaground Mix)

Johnny Divine

3:35

18

Get Down (The Beat Mix)

Peebee

3:27

19

Release Your Mind Rmx (Mas Collective Influence Club Mix)

M.A.S. CollectiveJudy Peterson

8:20

20

Move Your Body (Original Mix)

Joe T. Vannelli

5:05

