An Elizabethan Songbook

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Anthony Rooley, Emma Kirkby
Ward: Madrigals, Fantasias, Psalms & Anthems
Elegies: Seven Sighs or Passionate Plaints for Sorrowfull Souls
D'India: Il primo libro de madrigali, 1607
Cor mio, deh, non languire: 21 Settings on Guarini's Madrigal (c. 1597 - c. 1700)
A Many Coloured Coat: Songs of Love and Devotion Across Social and Religious Boundaries
Musica transalpina: Musical Migration from Italy to England (1500 - 1800)
Больше звука
La danse à la cour des ducs de Bourgogne
Fiati Virtuosi: Italian Instrumental Music from the Renaissance
Calliope Dances: A Renaissance Revel
Dowland: Third Booke of Songs
Johann Sebastian Bach: Hohe Messe, BWV 232
Famoso