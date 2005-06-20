Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Demons & Angels: The Ultimate Collection, Pt. 1

Demons & Angels: The Ultimate Collection, Pt. 1

Rev. Gary Davis

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

Buck Dance

Rev. Gary Davis

3:14

2

Soldier's March

Rev. Gary Davis

7:53

3

Baby, What You Going To Do

Rev. Gary Davis

3:30

4

Twelve Sticks (The Dozens)

Rev. Gary Davis

1:45

5

Save Up Your Money, John D. Rockerfeller Put The P

Rev. Gary Davis

1:55

6

I Am The Light Of This World

Rev. Gary Davis

3:38

7

Nobody Cares For Me

Rev. Gary Davis

2:26

8

Slippin' 'Til My Gal Comes In Partner

Rev. Gary Davis

3:40

9

Blues

Rev. Gary Davis

3:04

10

Crucifixion

 🅴

Rev. Gary Davis

7:29

11

Rag Blues In C

Rev. Gary Davis

2:44

12

Blues In E

Rev. Gary Davis

3:12

13

Square Dance Verses

Rev. Gary Davis

0:31

14

Don't Know Where To Go

Rev. Gary Davis

3:31

15

He's My King

Rev. Gary Davis

1:49

16

I'm Throwin' Up My Hands (Ain't Gonna Work No More

Rev. Gary Davis

3:33

17

Cross & Evil Woman Blues

Rev. Gary Davis

3:56

18

Keep Your Lamp Trimmed & Burning

Rev. Gary Davis

3:13

19

I'm So Tired Of Being All Alone

Rev. Gary Davis

4:00

1

Buck Dance

Rev. Gary Davis

3:14

2

Soldier's March

Rev. Gary Davis

7:53

3

Baby, What You Going To Do

Rev. Gary Davis

3:30

4

Twelve Sticks (The Dozens)

Rev. Gary Davis

1:45

5

Save Up Your Money, John D. Rockerfeller Put The P

Rev. Gary Davis

1:55

6

I Am The Light Of This World

Rev. Gary Davis

3:38

7

Nobody Cares For Me

Rev. Gary Davis

2:26

8

Slippin' 'Til My Gal Comes In Partner

Rev. Gary Davis

3:40

9

Blues

Rev. Gary Davis

3:04

10

Crucifixion

 🅴

Rev. Gary Davis

7:29

11

Rag Blues In C

Rev. Gary Davis

2:44

12

Blues In E

Rev. Gary Davis

3:12

13

Square Dance Verses

Rev. Gary Davis

0:31

14

Don't Know Where To Go

Rev. Gary Davis

3:31

15

He's My King

Rev. Gary Davis

1:49

16

I'm Throwin' Up My Hands (Ain't Gonna Work No More

Rev. Gary Davis

3:33

17

Cross & Evil Woman Blues

Rev. Gary Davis

3:56

18

Keep Your Lamp Trimmed & Burning

Rev. Gary Davis

3:13

19

I'm So Tired Of Being All Alone

Rev. Gary Davis

4:00

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Remasters

The Remasters

Постер альбома I Belong to the Band

I Belong to the Band

Постер альбома See What the Lord Has Done for Me

See What the Lord Has Done for Me

Постер альбома Demons & Angels - the Music of Rev. Gary Davis

Demons & Angels - the Music of Rev. Gary Davis

Постер альбома Blues & Ragtime

Blues & Ragtime

Постер альбома Say No To The Devil

Say No To The Devil