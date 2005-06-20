Demons & Angels: The Ultimate Collection, Pt. 1

Слушатели
Rev. Gary Davis
1
Buck Dance
2
Soldier's March
3
Baby, What You Going To Do
4
Twelve Sticks (The Dozens)
5
Save Up Your Money, John D. Rockerfeller Put The P
6
I Am The Light Of This World
7
Nobody Cares For Me
8
Slippin' 'Til My Gal Comes In Partner
9
Blues
10
Crucifixion
11
Rag Blues In C
12
Blues In E
13
Square Dance Verses
14
Don't Know Where To Go
15
He's My King
16
I'm Throwin' Up My Hands (Ain't Gonna Work No More
17
Cross & Evil Woman Blues
18
Keep Your Lamp Trimmed & Burning
19
I'm So Tired Of Being All Alone
The Remasters
I Belong to the Band
See What the Lord Has Done for Me
Demons & Angels - the Music of Rev. Gary Davis
Blues & Ragtime
Say No To The Devil
