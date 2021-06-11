Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Lockdown Trax - Pt.1

The Lockdown Trax - Pt.1

Jens Lissat

Studio3000 Records  • Бег  • 2021

1

Brother on Acid & Sisters Feel Love (Vocoder Fusion Mix)

Jens Lissat

6:28

2

Fly Like an Eagle (Horatio Remix)

Jens LissatBisou

6:42

3

Prinz Elektrik (Extended Mix)

Jens Lissat

6:08

4

Walking on Sunshine (Extended Mix)

Jens LissatBisou

6:11

5

Frank's Tribute (Extended Mix)

Jens Lissat

6:20

6

Tested for the Night (Extended Mix)

Jens Lissat

5:44

7

Verimac (Extended Mix)

WeltensteinJens Lissat

6:11

8

The Future Is Ours (World Peace Day Anthem Mix)

Jens LissatChristoph PaulyBisou

6:22

9

Stand up for Our Culture (Original Mix)

Jens Lissat

6:32

10

Detroit at Werk (Original Mix)

Jens Lissat

5:32

11

Jam (Original Mix)

Jens Lissat

5:31

