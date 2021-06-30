Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома The Exploits of Brigadier Gerard

The Exploits of Brigadier Gerard

Phil Griffiths

Erika Records  • Разная  • 2021

1

How the Brigadier Came to the Castle of Gloom, Pt. 1

Phil Griffiths

15:48

2

How the Brigadier Came to the Castle of Gloom, Pt. 2

Phil Griffiths

17:41

3

How the Brigadier Came to the Castle of Gloom, Pt. 3

Phil Griffiths

18:26

4

How the Brigadier Slew the Brothers of Ajaccio, Pt. 1

Phil Griffiths

13:47

5

How the Brigadier Slew the Brothers of Ajaccio, Pt. 2

Phil Griffiths

19:41

6

How the Brigadier Slew the Brothers of Ajaccio, Pt. 3

Phil Griffiths

17:41

7

How the Brigadier Held the King, Pt. 1

Phil Griffiths

18:37

8

How the Brigadier Held the King, Pt. 2

Phil Griffiths

19:23

9

How the Brigadier Held the King, Pt. 3

Phil Griffiths

19:22

10

How the King Held the Brigadier, Pt. 1

Phil Griffiths

19:29

11

How the King Held the Brigadier, Pt. 2

Phil Griffiths

18:38

12

How the King Held the Brigadier, Pt. 3

Phil Griffiths

16:21

13

How the Brigadier Took the Field Against the Marshall Millefleurs, Pt. 1

Phil Griffiths

15:30

14

How the Brigadier Took the Field Against the Marshall Millefleurs, Pt. 2

Phil Griffiths

18:16

15

How the Brigadier Took the Field Against the Marshall Millefleurs, Pt. 3

Phil Griffiths

20:26

16

How the Brigadier Played for a Kingdom, Pt. 1

Phil Griffiths

16:57

17

How the Brigadier Played for a Kingdom, Pt. 2

Phil Griffiths

14:20

18

How the Brigadier Played for a Kingdom, Pt. 3

Phil Griffiths

19:53

19

How the Brigadier Won His Medal, Pt. 1

Phil Griffiths

19:02

20

How the Brigadier Won His Medal, Pt. 2

Phil Griffiths

19:49

21

How the Brigadier Won His Medal, Pt. 3

Phil Griffiths

17:05

22

How the Brigadier Was Tempted by the Devil, Pt. 1

Phil Griffiths

21:42

23

How the Brigadier Was Tempted by the Devil, Pt. 2

Phil Griffiths

16:48

24

How the Brigadier Was Tempted by the Devil, Pt. 3

Phil Griffiths

15:47

