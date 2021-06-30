The Exploits of Brigadier Gerard

Слушатели
Phil Griffiths
1
How the Brigadier Came to the Castle of Gloom, Pt. 1
2
How the Brigadier Came to the Castle of Gloom, Pt. 2
3
How the Brigadier Came to the Castle of Gloom, Pt. 3
4
How the Brigadier Slew the Brothers of Ajaccio, Pt. 1
5
How the Brigadier Slew the Brothers of Ajaccio, Pt. 2
6
How the Brigadier Slew the Brothers of Ajaccio, Pt. 3
7
How the Brigadier Held the King, Pt. 1
8
How the Brigadier Held the King, Pt. 2
9
How the Brigadier Held the King, Pt. 3
10
How the King Held the Brigadier, Pt. 1
11
How the King Held the Brigadier, Pt. 2
12
How the King Held the Brigadier, Pt. 3
13
How the Brigadier Took the Field Against the Marshall Millefleurs, Pt. 1
14
How the Brigadier Took the Field Against the Marshall Millefleurs, Pt. 2
15
How the Brigadier Took the Field Against the Marshall Millefleurs, Pt. 3
16
How the Brigadier Played for a Kingdom, Pt. 1
17
How the Brigadier Played for a Kingdom, Pt. 2
18
How the Brigadier Played for a Kingdom, Pt. 3
19
How the Brigadier Won His Medal, Pt. 1
20
How the Brigadier Won His Medal, Pt. 2
21
How the Brigadier Won His Medal, Pt. 3
22
How the Brigadier Was Tempted by the Devil, Pt. 1
23
How the Brigadier Was Tempted by the Devil, Pt. 2
24
How the Brigadier Was Tempted by the Devil, Pt. 3
The Adventures of Gerard