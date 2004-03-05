Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Portrait of Beauty

Portrait of Beauty

Days in Grief

iMD-DiG  • Alternative  • 2004

1

Prologue

Days in Grief

0:41

2

Make Noise - The Revolution Sleeps

Days in Grief

2:35

3

Shadows Fall

Days in Grief

2:57

4

All Inside

Days in Grief

3:45

5

Blindfold

Days in Grief

3:02

6

Pledge Allegiance to Demons Inside

Days in Grief

3:24

7

A Nation's Distrust

Days in Grief

3:30

8

Transitory

Days in Grief

2:35

9

Resentment & Disrespect

Days in Grief

3:50

10

The Abstract Feeling of Being Lost

Days in Grief

4:13

11

Poetic Licence

Days in Grief

3:02

12

Nothing Counts Apart

Days in Grief

3:25

13

Eye Will Recognize

Days in Grief

4:41

14

God Curb America

Days in Grief

3:49

