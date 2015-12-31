Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Complete Discography

The Complete Discography

All the Right Moves

All The Right Moves  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

Mona Lisa

All the Right Moves

3:11

2

Wasted Youth

All the Right Moves

3:42

3

The Impatient, the Imperfect, the Impossible (feat. Jamestown Story)

All the Right MovesJamestown Story

4:05

4

Wildfire

All the Right Moves

4:00

5

Dancer

All the Right Moves

3:35

6

Pretend

All the Right Moves

4:42

7

Point of View (feat. Take Cover)

All the Right MovesTake Cover

3:15

8

You Always Bring Me Down

 🅴

All the Right Moves

3:14

9

The Monster I've Become

All the Right Moves

2:44

10

Hurricane

All the Right Moves

3:43

11

Hollywood

All the Right Moves

3:00

12

Learn to Love Again

All the Right Moves

3:44

13

Choke

All the Right Moves

4:17

14

$ Isn't Everything

All the Right Moves

3:47

15

Checkmate

All the Right Moves

3:07

16

Dear Sunset (feat. Liz Akhavan)

 🅴

All the Right MovesLiz Akhavan

3:33

17

Someday

All the Right Moves

2:48

18

Sold

All the Right Moves

2:33

19

Katie

All the Right Moves

3:45

20

Make Me Believe (feat. Lacey Caroline)

All the Right MovesLacey Caroline

3:51

21

27 Club

All the Right Moves

3:46

22

The Closeness (feat. Whitney Wiatt)

All the Right MovesWhitney Wiatt

3:46

23

You Will Never Be Alone (feat. Rob Freeman)

All the Right MovesRob Freeman

8:53

24

Breathe

All the Right Moves

0:57

25

Learn to Love Again (Acoustic)

All the Right Moves

3:37

26

Dear Sunset (Acoustic)

 🅴

All the Right Moves

4:05

27

Wasted Youth (Acoustic)

All the Right Moves

4:13

28

Dancer (Acoustic)

All the Right Moves

4:19

29

Point of View (Acoustic)

All the Right Moves

3:36

30

Pretend (Acoustic)

All the Right Moves

3:09

31

A Thousand Miles

All the Right Moves

3:58

32

Save Tonight

All the Right Moves

3:18

33

Closing Time

All the Right Moves

4:55

