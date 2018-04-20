Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома Let the Rhythm Take Control

Let the Rhythm Take Control

A.K.-S.W.I.F.T., J.O.Y.C.E.

Dmn Records  •  2018

1

Let the Rhythm Take Control (Hi-Nrg Edit)

J.O.Y.C.E.A.K.-S.W.I.F.T.

2:36

2

Let the Rhythm Take Control (Radio Edit)

J.O.Y.C.E.A.K.-S.W.I.F.T.

3:27

3

Let the Rhythm Take Control (Radio Mix)

J.O.Y.C.E.A.K.-S.W.I.F.T.

4:04

4

Let the Rhythm Take Control (Saturday Night Mix)

J.O.Y.C.E.A.K.-S.W.I.F.T.

5:33

5

Let the Rhythm Take Control (Bmonde Remix)

J.O.Y.C.E.A.K.-S.W.I.F.T.

4:14

6

Let the Rhythm Take Control (Soundstream Remix)

J.O.Y.C.E.A.K.-S.W.I.F.T.

3:25

7

Let the Rhythm Take Control (Real Thing Remix)

J.O.Y.C.E.A.K.-S.W.I.F.T.

4:19

