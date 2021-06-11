Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сингл
Постер альбома Albumblatt Für Frau Betty Schott WWV 108 (Performed on an 1890 C. Bechstein Concert Grand Piano)

Albumblatt Für Frau Betty Schott WWV 108 (Performed on an 1890 C. Bechstein Concert Grand Piano)

Daniel Höhr

Serioso  •  2021

1

Albumblatt Für Frau Betty Schott WWV 108 (Performed on an 1890 C. Bechstein Concert Grand Piano)

Daniel Höhr

4:51

1

Albumblatt Für Frau Betty Schott WWV 108 (Performed on an 1890 C. Bechstein Concert Grand Piano)

Daniel Höhr

4:51

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Innocence & Experience

Innocence & Experience

Постер альбома In der Nacht (Fantasiestücke, Op. 12 No. 5: In der Nacht)

In der Nacht (Fantasiestücke, Op. 12 No. 5: In der Nacht)

Постер альбома Drei Intermezzi, Op. 117

Drei Intermezzi, Op. 117

Постер альбома Nuages Gris (Trübe Wolken, S. 199. Performed on an 1890 C. Bechstein Concert Grand Piano)

Nuages Gris (Trübe Wolken, S. 199. Performed on an 1890 C. Bechstein Concert Grand Piano)

Постер альбома Consolation No. 3 (Consolations, S. 172: No. 3, Lento Placido, D-Flat Major. Live at Klavierhaus Klavins, Bonn-Beuel, Germany)

Consolation No. 3 (Consolations, S. 172: No. 3, Lento Placido, D-Flat Major. Live at Klavierhaus Klavins, Bonn-Beuel, Germany)

Постер альбома Les Jeux D'eaux À La Villa D'este (Années De Pèlerinage, S. 163: Les Jeux D'eaux À La Villa D'este. Live at Klavierhaus Klavins, Bonn-Beuel, Germany)

Les Jeux D'eaux À La Villa D'este (Années De Pèlerinage, S. 163: Les Jeux D'eaux À La Villa D'este. Live at Klavierhaus Klavins, Bonn-Beuel, Germany)