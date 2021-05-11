Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Masters of Universe

Masters of Universe

BrotherRelax

KP-Records  • Ambient  • 2021

1

Broken Crazy

BrotherRelax

2:19

2

Crazy Smile

BrotherRelax

2:00

3

Dance Chance

BrotherRelax

2:09

4

Dreams of Ice

BrotherRelax

2:12

5

Easy Feeling

BrotherRelax

2:04

6

First Game

BrotherRelax

2:16

7

Forget My Smile

BrotherRelax

2:58

8

Get My Fire

BrotherRelax

2:32

9

Whatever Power

BrotherRelax

2:27

10

Tired of Life

BrotherRelax

2:41

11

Life of Nowhere

BrotherRelax

2:43

12

Lose His Arms

BrotherRelax

2:06

13

Magic Obsession

BrotherRelax

2:48

14

Man Money

BrotherRelax

2:54

15

Middle for Love

BrotherRelax

2:38

16

More Smile

BrotherRelax

2:19

17

Things of Dance

BrotherRelax

2:07

18

Hard Feeling

BrotherRelax

2:01

19

I Love Somebody

BrotherRelax

2:45

20

Kiss His Love

BrotherRelax

3:51

