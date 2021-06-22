The Dealings of Captain Sharkey and Other Stories of Pirates

Слушатели
Joseph DeNoia
1
Captain Sharkey: How the Governor of Saint Kitt's Came Home
2
The Dealings of Captain Sharkey with Stephen Craddock
3
The Blighting of Sharkey
4
How Copley Banks Slew Captain Sharkey
5
The "Slapping Sal"
6
A Pirate of the Land One Crowded Hour
7
The Striped Chest
8
The Captain of the "Polestar"
9
The Fiend of the Cooperage
10
Jelland's Voyage
11
J. Habakuk Jephson's Statement
12
That Little Square Box