Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сингл
Постер альбома The Dealings of Captain Sharkey and Other Stories of Pirates

The Dealings of Captain Sharkey and Other Stories of Pirates

Joseph DeNoia

Erika Records  • Разная  • 2021

1

Captain Sharkey: How the Governor of Saint Kitt's Came Home

Joseph DeNoia

21:57

2

The Dealings of Captain Sharkey with Stephen Craddock

Joseph DeNoia

22:25

3

The Blighting of Sharkey

Joseph DeNoia

21:55

4

How Copley Banks Slew Captain Sharkey

Joseph DeNoia

20:19

5

The "Slapping Sal"

Joseph DeNoia

15:09

6

A Pirate of the Land One Crowded Hour

Joseph DeNoia

22:38

7

The Striped Chest

Joseph DeNoia

23:21

8

The Captain of the "Polestar"

Joseph DeNoia

46:39

9

The Fiend of the Cooperage

Joseph DeNoia

22:44

10

Jelland's Voyage

Joseph DeNoia

12:49

11

J. Habakuk Jephson's Statement

Joseph DeNoia

59:21

12

That Little Square Box

Joseph DeNoia

33:03

1

Captain Sharkey: How the Governor of Saint Kitt's Came Home

Joseph DeNoia

21:57

2

The Dealings of Captain Sharkey with Stephen Craddock

Joseph DeNoia

22:25

3

The Blighting of Sharkey

Joseph DeNoia

21:55

4

How Copley Banks Slew Captain Sharkey

Joseph DeNoia

20:19

5

The "Slapping Sal"

Joseph DeNoia

15:09

6

A Pirate of the Land One Crowded Hour

Joseph DeNoia

22:38

7

The Striped Chest

Joseph DeNoia

23:21

8

The Captain of the "Polestar"

Joseph DeNoia

46:39

9

The Fiend of the Cooperage

Joseph DeNoia

22:44

10

Jelland's Voyage

Joseph DeNoia

12:49

11

J. Habakuk Jephson's Statement

Joseph DeNoia

59:21

12

That Little Square Box

Joseph DeNoia

33:03