Альбом
Постер альбома Way to the Stars

Way to the Stars

Sound Stream

Dmn Records  •  2018

1

Back Once Again (Radio Mix)

Sound Stream

4:32

2

Reach a Star (Radio Edit)

Sound Stream

3:33

3

Dream for a Better World (Radio Edit)

Sound Stream

4:34

4

Sun Goes Down

Sound Stream

6:05

5

The Best Is yet to Come

Sound Stream

5:12

6

Night Train to the West

Sound Stream

4:59

7

Let's Go!

Sound Stream

3:52

8

Rock and Rave

Sound Stream

3:32

9

Time to Fly

Sound StreamFreeze

4:37

10

Waitin' for Changes

Sound Stream

5:02

11

Open Your Heart

Sound Stream

2:45

12

Reach a Star (Leo K. Video Mix)

Sound Stream

3:39

13

Dream for a Better World (Hard Club Mix)

Sound Stream

4:12

14

Back Once Again (Classic Eurodance Mix)

Sound Stream

4:27

15

Reach a Star (Electro Mix)

Sound Stream

4:05

