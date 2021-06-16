Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Issue #2

Issue #2

Pedalay the Boss

Smoke Break Records  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

A King's Tale (Intro)

Pedalay the Boss

3:23

2

Back Back

Pedalay the BossBigg Cujo

3:18

3

Bring Me Down

Pedalay the Boss

4:24

4

Camera Shy

Pedalay the BossMack City

3:28

5

Praying on My Downfall

Pedalay the Boss

2:57

6

Stevie Universe

Pedalay the Boss

3:14

7

Represent

Pedalay the Boss

3:46

8

Act a Fool

Pedalay the Boss

3:24

9

Beast Mode

Pedalay the BossDarren G

2:30

10

Paradise Hills

Pedalay the Boss

3:35

11

Greatness

Pedalay the Boss

2:52

12

No Hatred

Pedalay the BossNevada Ronin

3:35

13

Live from the Smoke Shop: The Show Theme Song (Bonus)

Pedalay the Boss

2:24

