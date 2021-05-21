Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Greatest Hits, Vol, 2: Covers

Greatest Hits, Vol, 2: Covers

Alan Goldsher

Gold Note Records  • Электроника  • 2021

1

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Alan Goldsher

4:07

2

Everybody Loves the Sunshine

Alan Goldsher

3:05

3

The Girl from Ipanema

Alan Goldsher

3:29

4

Maiden Voyage

Alan Goldsher

5:11

5

Drain You

Alan Goldsher

4:20

6

Take Five

Alan Goldsher

4:18

7

C Jam Blues

Alan Goldsher

3:54

8

Moanin'

Alan Goldsher

4:39

9

Jean Pierre

Alan Goldsher

4:20

10

Way Back Home

Alan Goldsher

3:42

11

Witch Hunt

Alan Goldsher

4:09

12

Aphrodite Shake / African Pop Session

Alan Goldsher

3:58

13

What a Wonderful World

Alan Goldsher

5:04

1

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Alan Goldsher

4:07

2

Everybody Loves the Sunshine

Alan Goldsher

3:05

3

The Girl from Ipanema

Alan Goldsher

3:29

4

Maiden Voyage

Alan Goldsher

5:11

5

Drain You

Alan Goldsher

4:20

6

Take Five

Alan Goldsher

4:18

7

C Jam Blues

Alan Goldsher

3:54

8

Moanin'

Alan Goldsher

4:39

9

Jean Pierre

Alan Goldsher

4:20

10

Way Back Home

Alan Goldsher

3:42

11

Witch Hunt

Alan Goldsher

4:09

12

Aphrodite Shake / African Pop Session

Alan Goldsher

3:58

13

What a Wonderful World

Alan Goldsher

5:04

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Be a Goldfish (Gold Note Singles Club, Vol. 20)

Be a Goldfish (Gold Note Singles Club, Vol. 20)

Постер альбома Blank Space (Gold Note Singles Club, Vol. 19)

Blank Space (Gold Note Singles Club, Vol. 19)

Постер альбома Evens & Beginnings 2.0

Evens & Beginnings 2.0

Постер альбома Super Bon Bon

Super Bon Bon

Постер альбома Health (Not) Care

Health (Not) Care

Постер альбома La Poche Est De Retour (Gold Note Singles Club, Vol. 10)

La Poche Est De Retour (Gold Note Singles Club, Vol. 10)