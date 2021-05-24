Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Oriental Spirit

Oriental Spirit

Oriental Music Zone

Relaxland Records  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Energizing

Oriental Music Zone

3:36

2

Time for Oriental Dance

Oriental Music Zone

3:51

3

Prayer

Oriental Music Zone

3:51

4

Symphony of Happiness

Oriental Music Zone

3:51

5

Energy of Arabian Music

Oriental Music Zone

3:31

6

Slow Relax

Oriental Music Zone

3:36

7

Harp Queen

Oriental Music Zone

3:42

8

Enjoy

Oriental Music Zone

3:51

9

Slow Dance

Oriental Music Zone

3:41

10

Meditation Time

Oriental Music Zone

3:30

11

Mysterious Atmosphere

Oriental Music Zone

3:30

12

Find Love

Oriental Music Zone

3:51

13

Be Yourself

Oriental Music Zone

3:36

14

Power of Guitar and Flute

Oriental Music Zone

3:49

15

Just Meditate

Oriental Music Zone

3:31

