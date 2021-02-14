Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Painter

The Painter

Miguel A Perez Jr

Red Tint Records  • Инструментальная  • 2021

1

Leo

Miguel A Perez Jr

5:24

2

Lullaby for Mikey

Miguel A Perez Jr

4:29

3

The Ballet Dancer

Miguel A Perez Jr

4:03

4

Adelante

Miguel A Perez Jr

4:30

5

The Painter

Miguel A Perez JrTajh Derosier

5:33

6

The Romantic

Miguel A Perez Jr

5:38

7

The Midnight Waltz

Miguel A Perez Jr

5:49

8

The Loner

Miguel A Perez Jr

5:09

9

The Cinema

Miguel A Perez Jr

11:16

10

Leo (Orchestral Version)

Miguel A Perez Jr

5:34

