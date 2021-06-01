Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Aspartame Doughnuts

Aspartame Doughnuts

Karl Engelmann

Shewbird Productions  • Рок  • 2021

1

Itty Bitty Guinea Committee

Karl Engelmann

2:47

2

Scoop Loopy Doop in the Poop Shoot

Karl Engelmann

3:35

3

Snack Pak

Karl Engelmann

1:47

4

Aspartame Doughnuts

Karl Engelmann

3:01

5

Basmati Maserati

Karl Engelmann

3:31

6

Cranberry Juice

Karl Engelmann

1:43

7

Purdie Shuffle with See Saw Synth Fretless Bass and Spacey Guitar

Karl Engelmann

1:32

8

Chew Through the Sinew at the People Zoo

Karl Engelmann

3:58

9

Durka Durka

Karl Engelmann

2:47

10

Living in the Can in Afghanistan Hanging out with Ed and Jim McMahon

Karl Engelmann

3:17

11

Hidden Track

Karl Engelmann

0:37

