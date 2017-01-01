Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Neither Here Nor There

Neither Here Nor There

Russell Potter

Tompkins Square  • Фолк  • 1981

1

The Voyage of the Nautilus

Russell Potter

4:24

2

The Half-Moon Window

Russell Potter

4:21

3

The Dance of the Inhabitants of the Palace of King Phillip XIV of Spain

Russell Potter

3:12

4

Planxty Irwin

Russell Potter

2:59

5

Dirge and Celebration in C Minor

Russell Potter

3:54

6

The Road to Lisdoonvarne/O'Keefe's Slide

Russell Potter

1:52

7

Tabhair dom do Lamh

Russell Potter

2:02

8

Morgan Magan

Russell Potter

2:20

9

The Flowers of Edinburgh

Russell Potter

1:32

10

Go Where I Send Thee

Russell Potter

4:25

11

The Return of Fingal/The Black Battle

Russell Potter

3:17

12

Eirigh Suas a Stoirin

Russell Potter

1:38

13

Studie Number Three

Russell Potter

5:12

1

The Voyage of the Nautilus

Russell Potter

4:24

2

The Half-Moon Window

Russell Potter

4:21

3

The Dance of the Inhabitants of the Palace of King Phillip XIV of Spain

Russell Potter

3:12

4

Planxty Irwin

Russell Potter

2:59

5

Dirge and Celebration in C Minor

Russell Potter

3:54

6

The Road to Lisdoonvarne/O'Keefe's Slide

Russell Potter

1:52

7

Tabhair dom do Lamh

Russell Potter

2:02

8

Morgan Magan

Russell Potter

2:20

9

The Flowers of Edinburgh

Russell Potter

1:32

10

Go Where I Send Thee

Russell Potter

4:25

11

The Return of Fingal/The Black Battle

Russell Potter

3:17

12

Eirigh Suas a Stoirin

Russell Potter

1:38

13

Studie Number Three

Russell Potter

5:12

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома A Stone's Throw

A Stone's Throw