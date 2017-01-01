Neither Here Nor There

Слушатели
Russell Potter
1
The Voyage of the Nautilus
2
The Half-Moon Window
3
The Dance of the Inhabitants of the Palace of King Phillip XIV of Spain
4
Planxty Irwin
5
Dirge and Celebration in C Minor
6
The Road to Lisdoonvarne/O'Keefe's Slide
7
Tabhair dom do Lamh
8
Morgan Magan
9
The Flowers of Edinburgh
10
Go Where I Send Thee
11
The Return of Fingal/The Black Battle
12
Eirigh Suas a Stoirin
13
Studie Number Three
A Stone's Throw