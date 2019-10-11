Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of Northern Soul, Vol. 5

The Best of Northern Soul, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Malibu Public Library  •  2019

1

I Want You Back

The Webs

2:18

2

My Heart's in Trouble

Brothers Of Love

3:01

3

Can't Let You Go

The Geminis

2:43

4

More Love (Is All We Need)

Marion Black

3:13

5

She's Got It All Together

Harry DealThe Galaxies

2:47

6

We've Got a Good Thing Going

Jean Shy

4:35

7

Give Me One More Chance

JohnnyThe Expressions

3:03

8

Stranded in the Middle of No Place

Mickey LarryThe Exciters

2:34

9

It's A Sad Thing

Ray Pollard

2:33

10

Know What You're Doing When You Leave

Roshell Anderson

4:07

11

Those Memories

The Soul Crusaders

5:51

1

I Want You Back

The Webs

2:18

2

My Heart's in Trouble

Brothers Of Love

3:01

3

Can't Let You Go

The Geminis

2:43

4

More Love (Is All We Need)

Marion Black

3:13

5

She's Got It All Together

Harry DealThe Galaxies

2:47

6

We've Got a Good Thing Going

Jean Shy

4:35

7

Give Me One More Chance

JohnnyThe Expressions

3:03

8

Stranded in the Middle of No Place

Mickey LarryThe Exciters

2:34

9

It's A Sad Thing

Ray Pollard

2:33

10

Know What You're Doing When You Leave

Roshell Anderson

4:07

11

Those Memories

The Soul Crusaders

5:51

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Flavour

Flavour

Постер альбома Breath Under Water

Breath Under Water

Постер альбома The Best of Northern Soul, Vol. 6

The Best of Northern Soul, Vol. 6

Постер альбома Southern Soul Smashes 1

Southern Soul Smashes 1

Постер альбома Cruel - Life

Cruel - Life

Flower
2023
Постер альбома Let Them Know

Let Them Know

Mabel
2021