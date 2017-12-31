Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Analog Island: Rare Caribbean Soul, Calypso & Ska Singles 1965-1975, Vol. 1

Analog Island: Rare Caribbean Soul, Calypso & Ska Singles 1965-1975, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Malibu Public Library  • Регги  • 2017

1

Leg O Me Cock

 🅴

Kaiso Joe

2:10

2

Run Shorty Run

Lord Short ShirtThe Silhouettes

2:58

3

Gimme Back Me Dollar

The Draytons Two

2:43

4

Can't Take My Eyes off of You

The Telcos Combo

3:11

5

Mama Ti

De Opels

2:36

6

You Can Make It If You Try

Richard Stoute

2:44

7

For Evermore

The Electrons

2:59

8

Never Ending Love

The Escorts

2:54

9

Samba de barbade

The Troubadours Combo

3:04

10

Got to Have Your Love

Winston 'Flook' Richards

3:25

11

It's Christmas

Johnny Braff

2:21

