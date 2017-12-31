Analog Island: Rare Caribbean Soul, Calypso & Ska Singles 1965-1975, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Leg O Me Cock
Kaiso Joe
2
Run Shorty Run
Lord Short ShirtThe Silhouettes
3
Gimme Back Me Dollar
The Draytons Two
4
Can't Take My Eyes off of You
The Telcos Combo
5
Mama Ti
De Opels
6
You Can Make It If You Try
Richard Stoute
7
For Evermore
The Electrons
8
Never Ending Love
The Escorts
9
Samba de barbade
The Troubadours Combo
10
Got to Have Your Love
Winston 'Flook' Richards
11
It's Christmas
Johnny Braff