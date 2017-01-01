Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Stone's Throw

A Stone's Throw

Russell Potter

Tompkins Square  • Фолк  • 1979

1

Blue Wind Boy

Russell Potter

2:11

2

Classic Rag

Russell Potter

2:03

3

Red and White

Russell Potter

2:11

4

To No End

Russell Potter

1:54

5

The Assassination of Stephan Grossman / Lemon Rag

Russell Potter

2:03

6

Weeping Willow / Grow Rich While You Sleep

Russell Potter

2:24

7

The Night Roads

Russell Potter

2:24

8

That Without Which

Russell Potter

2:29

9

Satan's Fare Thee Well

Russell Potter

1:59

10

Midnight on the Flying Express

Russell Potter

1:30

11

Orleans

Russell Potter

1:47

12

Police Dog Blues Jam

Russell Potter

4:31

13

A Stone's Throw

Russell Potter

2:09

14

Red Oak Rag

Russell Potter

1:38

15

Over the Hills and Far Away

Russell Potter

1:31

16

Blue Wind Boy (12 String Version)

Russell Potter

1:45

