Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома How Things Are Made

How Things Are Made

Stephen Teller, Emanuel Kallins

FirstCom Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2012

1

Counting Waveforms

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:56

2

Assemble Me

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:05

3

Fantastic Voyages

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:54

4

Funky Hardhats

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:14

5

Round Em Up

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:57

6

Dubstep To The Future

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:06

7

Biopharma

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:22

8

Woodshop

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:43

9

Buzzworks

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:01

10

Alloy And Metals

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:59

11

Electric Pepper

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:10

12

Jelly Magnets

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:07

13

Atomic Remodel

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:06

14

Blip Study

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:07

15

Railroad Rockers

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

16

Burnt Chips

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:08

17

The Simple Stuff

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:30

18

Circuit Cruising

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:35

1

Counting Waveforms

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:56

2

Assemble Me

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:05

3

Fantastic Voyages

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:54

4

Funky Hardhats

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:14

5

Round Em Up

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:57

6

Dubstep To The Future

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:06

7

Biopharma

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:22

8

Woodshop

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:43

9

Buzzworks

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:01

10

Alloy And Metals

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:59

11

Electric Pepper

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:10

12

Jelly Magnets

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:07

13

Atomic Remodel

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:06

14

Blip Study

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:07

15

Railroad Rockers

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

16

Burnt Chips

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:08

17

The Simple Stuff

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:30

18

Circuit Cruising

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:35

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Something's Happening

Something's Happening

Постер альбома Criminal Investigations

Criminal Investigations

Постер альбома Ultra Funk Throwback Grooves

Ultra Funk Throwback Grooves

Постер альбома Forensic Investigations

Forensic Investigations

Постер альбома Steel Grid

Steel Grid

Постер альбома Shame on You

Shame on You