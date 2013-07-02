Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rising Team

Rising Team

Laurent Lombard

Kosinus  • Поп-рок  • 2013

1

Rising Team

Laurent Lombard

3:39

2

Group Leader

Laurent Lombard

2:51

3

Positive Feedback

Laurent Lombard

3:38

4

New Skills

Laurent Lombard

3:18

5

Build Confidence

Laurent Lombard

4:08

6

Self Development

Laurent Lombard

3:33

7

Day To Day

Laurent Lombard

3:22

8

Bring Out The Best

Laurent Lombard

3:14

9

Competency

Laurent Lombard

3:41

10

Leadership Process

Laurent Lombard

3:54

11

Keep On Track

Laurent Lombard

3:13

12

Conquering Spirit

Laurent Lombard

2:52

13

Positive Inspiration

Laurent Lombard

4:15

14

Trusting Others

Laurent Lombard

3:32

15

Collective Work

Laurent Lombard

4:18

16

Simple Solution

Laurent Lombard

3:43

17

Corporate Team

Laurent Lombard

3:36

