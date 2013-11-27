Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Uplifting Indie Folk

Uplifting Indie Folk

Various Artists

Kosinus  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Uplifting Indie Folk

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:17

2

Rising Emotions

Michel VillarOmbeline Chardes

1:24

3

Morning Sunrise

Yannick Kalfayan

1:58

4

Bright Light

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:23

5

Gold Sun

Laurent Juillet

3:53

6

Sunny Dreams

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:30

7

True Hope

Michel VillarOmbeline Chardes

1:31

8

Time Together

Bruno LerouxMederic Bourgue

2:24

9

Enjoying Life

Yannick Kalfayan

1:58

10

Delicacy

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:51

11

Moving Memories

Bruno LerouxMederic Bourgue

2:22

12

Breath Of Life

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

2:04

13

Lighten Up

Yannick Kalfayan

2:01

14

Wish The Best

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

2:43

15

Morning Dream

Michel VillarOmbeline Chardes

2:14

16

Warm Sunshine

Bruno LerouxMederic Bourgue

2:24

17

Hearty

Yannick Kalfayan

2:02

18

Dream Way

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:32

19

Rise Above

Yannick Kalfayan

1:34

20

Heartwarming

Bruno LerouxMederic Bourgue

2:58

21

Nice Place

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:28

22

Lovely Time

Yannick Kalfayan

1:55

23

Pleasant Moment

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:48

24

Peaceful View

Bruno LerouxMederic Bourgue

2:22

25

Sunny Tree

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:31

26

Sincerity

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

2:14

27

Feeling Good

Yannick Kalfayan

1:55

28

New Sunrise

Philippe BreniauxClaire Lugan

1:35

29

Taking Flight

Bruno LerouxMederic Bourgue

2:14

