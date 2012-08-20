Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tension Dimensions

Tension Dimensions

Stephen Teller, Emanuel Kallins

FirstCom Music  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

Grid Battle

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:47

2

The Big Escape

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:34

3

Grass Hopping

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:15

4

Tension In The Street

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:45

5

Tension Dimension

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:28

6

Damage In Three

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:41

7

Distance Tone

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:14

8

Luck Running Out

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:41

9

Nerve Impulse

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:27

10

Slipping Away

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:42

11

Pipes And Pots

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:18

12

Smoking Jokers

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:25

13

Imposter

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:29

14

The Fourth Dimension

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:45

15

Life Changing

Emanuel KallinsJamie Byrnes

1:27

16

Many Decisions

Emanuel KallinsJamie Byrnes

1:44

17

Tense Intensity

Emanuel KallinsJamie Byrnes

1:53

18

About The Truth

Emanuel KallinsJamie Byrnes

1:23

