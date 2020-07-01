Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ambient Tension, Vol. 2

Ambient Tension, Vol. 2

Michael A Tremante, John K. Sands, Marc Ferrari

UPM-US  • Ambient  • 2020

1

Remorseful Mystery

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:34

2

Ambient Premonition

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:08

3

Shards of Glass

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:28

4

Solitary Suspense

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:25

5

Broken Pieces

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:30

6

Critical Juncture

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:29

7

Ambient Protocol

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:05

8

Darkness Descends

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:15

9

Cornered

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:35

10

Warped Reality

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:22

11

Lost Reason

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:25

12

Mysterious Feeling

John K. SandsMichael A TremanteMarc Ferrari

2:09

