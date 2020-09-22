Trailer FX & Sound Design: Hits & Risers

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Richard Breakspear
1
String Riser Design
2
Crushed Bits
3
Double Take
4
Low and Close
5
Stomp This
6
Drill Down
7
Gates of Hell
8
Landing Error
9
Glitch Ghost Low
10
Glitch Ghost High
11
Wrong Door
12
Passing By
13
Ghost Accessories
14
Rattling at the Gates
15
Sustained Creep Out
16
Mistaken Piano
17
Fast Transition 1
18
Fast Transition 2
19
Fast Transition 3
20
Up and Over
21
Rising Flames
22
Alien Resurrection
23
Initial Thrust
24
Mechanical Failure
25
System Restart
26
Signal Fail
27
Gaining Ground
Held (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sound Design: Drones & Atmospheres