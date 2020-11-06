Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Christmas

Classic Christmas

Various Artists

FirstCom Music  • Фолк  • 2020

1

World of Joy

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:10

2

Emmanuel

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:13

3

Carol Of The Bells

Milo DeeringSkinny Williams

2:52

4

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Emir IsilayRobert J. Walsh

2:33

5

Folk The Halls

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:27

6

O Come O Come Emmanuel

Andrea PerrySarah Sharp

2:57

7

Nutcracker Suite

Milo DeeringSkinny Williams

3:59

8

The World Of Joy

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:15

9

Ave Maria

Milo DeeringSkinny Williams

3:39

10

Happy New Year

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

1:57

11

Here Comes Noel

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:07

12

Greensleeves

Robert J. Walsh

4:03

13

Dashing Through The Season

Steve FawcettSkinny Williams

1:21

14

Joy To The World

Emir IsilayRobert J. Walsh

1:54

15

The First Noel

Robert J. Walsh

2:57

16

O Come All Ye Faithful

Milo DeeringSkinny Williams

2:47

17

Making Holiday Memories

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:07

18

Jingle Bell Queens

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:32

19

Mistletoe Mountain

Milo DeeringSkinny Williams

1:12

20

Jingle Bells

Emir IsilayRobert J. Walsh

1:54

21

Deck The Halls

Emir IsilayRobert J. Walsh

1:58

22

Elves In the Workplace

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:06

23

Sleigh Ride

Robert J. Walsh

1:03

24

Silent Night

Emir IsilayRobert J. Walsh

3:18

25

Magically Christmas

Emanuel KallinsAndy Asfendis

1:58

26

Happy Fun Holiday

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:13

27

Carol Of The Bells

Emir IsilayRobert J. Walsh

2:08

28

Hark The Herald

Milo DeeringSkinny Williams

3:02

29

Snow In Central Park

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:05

